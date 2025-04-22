BYU-Idaho approves age cap for student housing, effective Fall 2025

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) — It's official. BYU-Idaho is requiring an age cap for its approved student housing. Students 26 years and older are no longer eligible to live in student-approved housing complexes and will now be required to live in community housing.

"As part of our ongoing effort to support students and meet the needs of a growing campus, BYU-Idaho is updating its Approved Housing Eligibility Policy, effective Fall 2025.



This change is designed to align with recent updates to the Church’s General Handbook and YSA guidelines, enhance the student residential experience, and ensure suitable housing is available for all students."

This official change comes after updates to the university's website were made without final approval. If you are a student affected by this policy change, the University recommends exploring community housing options, planning ahead, and finding a roommate.