Bloomberg gives $600 million to four Black medical schools’ endowments

NEW YORK (AP) — Michael Bloomberg’s organization Bloomberg Philanthropies says it will give $600 million to the endowments of four historically Black medical schools. The gifts being announced Tuesday are among the largest private donations to any historically Black college or university. Howard University College of Medicine, Meharry Medical College and Morehouse School of Medicine will each get $175 million. Charles Drew University of Medicine & Science will receive $75 million and Xavier University of Louisiana, which is opening a new medical school, will also receive a $5 million grant. The donation follows a $1 billion gift Bloomberg made in July to Johns Hopkins University that will mean most medical students there will no longer pay tuition.

