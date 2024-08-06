Nominate a family in need for Roof Rescue’s free roofing initiative

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho Falls-based Roof Rescue is asking for your help to find four exceptional community members or families that deserve free roofs.

The company is looking to re-roof homes for people active in supporting their local community and have fallen on hard times.

Over the last ten years, Roof Rescue has replaced or repaired roofs for a women's shelter, YMCA, and a non-profit hospice.

This year, owner Mark Franklin says the company wants to do something special to mark the decade of excellent service.

"I've been very successful as far as, we do a lot of roofs for a lot of people over a big area," Franklin told Local News 8. "I feel like it's the right thing to do to to give back as much as I can."

"We're going to do four free roofs," Franklin said. "And we picked the categories of; First responders, teachers, military, and one person that doesn't necessarily fall into any of those categories. Just because they didn't fall into one of those three categories doesn't mean they haven't been a great community member and deserve a helping hand when they need it."

"I think everybody's got a hero in their life that has helped them. I know I do. I have several, but if there's somebody that you think deserves a new roof, helps out in the community and is in a position that they can't afford it, please let us know."

The company is accepting nominations until August 18th. Franklin will announce the community members they've selected on September 12.

For more information on how to nominate one of your neighbors, click HERE.