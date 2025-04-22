Gas line damaged in Madison County

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - Emergency responders are reporting damage to a "very large gas line" in the area of S 2nd E and the Crestview Subdivision in Rexburg.

"The immediate area at risk has been evacuated," writes the Rexburg Police Department on its Facebook page. "We are asking residents within the subdivision to stay inside your (their) home."

COURTESY: Rexburg Police Department

Rexburg police say no other actions are necessary at this time. There is no current estimation for how long repairs will take.

2nd E is currently closed to traffic south of the temple to the water tower, according to Rexburg PD.

The cause of the damage has not been released at this time. This is a developing story, Local News 8 will update with more details as they become available.