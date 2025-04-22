Rigby Police arrest Montana woman found driving stolen Mercedes-Benz

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) - A 42-year-old woman from Billings, Montana, is now in custody after allegedly stealing a 2013 Mercedes-Benz GL450.

An officer with the Rigby Police Department was patrolling traffic along highway 20 when a driver in a white SUV, later identified as Kerry L Lira, sped past, traveling 83 miles per hour in a 70 mph zone.

According to Rigby PD, the officer activated his patrol vehicle's emergency lights, but the SUV accelerated to 130 mph and turned west on Menan Lorenzo Hwy, then south on 4100 E.

The officer lost sight of the SUV but spotted fresh tire tracks into a driveway as he searched the area, reports Rigby PD. A white SUV was discovered parked in the backyard, on the grass of the adjacent residence.

Rigby PD says the officer was able to contact the homeowner, who confirmed they did not own the vehicle, and it shouldn't be parked on the grass.

The driver, Kerry Lira, was discovered hiding in the trunk of the SUV. According to law enforcement, Lira ignored several verbal commands to exit the vehicle, and a Deputy with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office was called to unlock the SUV with a Big Easy unlock kit.

As Lira was being arrested and restrained in the back of a patrol vehicle, law enforcement officers say the 42-year-old woman leaned down and bit the arresting officer's forearm.

The 42-year-old was arrested and booked into the Jefferson County Jail for Felony Eluding an officer, Battery of a peace officer, Possession of a stolen vehicle, and Resisting and Obstructing an officer.