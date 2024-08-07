Work begins to open Center Street underpass

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– Crews are beginning work to get the Center Street underpass open for traffic into Historic Downtown Pocatello.

Work on the section of road was put on hold recently due to permitting issues.

Since the beginning of the project, some business owners say that they've felt the strain of decreased traffic in the area and they are looking forward to the completion of the new road and walking paths.

"We're really on the precipice of creating just a gem downtown," said Bill Kelvie, owner of Gate City Coffee and Gate City Gift and Gallery.

The City of Pocatello estimates it will take a few weeks to get the underpass open for traffic again.

Despite the road closure, events like the Pocatello Civitan's Revive at 5 summer concerts, Saturday Farmers Markets, and the Food Truck Roundups on Mondays continue to draw crowds to the area.

Shop owners also want to remind people that it's always business as usual in Old Town.

"We're open for business," Kelvie said. "Come downtown and shop because we're really, really glad to see you."

For more information on businesses and events in Historic Downtown Pocatello, visit their website: www.historicdowntownpocatello.com.