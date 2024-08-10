Skip to Content
Cleaning up the Seine: the Olympics boosts a Parisian dream, but it’s still far from fully achieved

Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — French authorities vow that cleanup efforts on the Seine River will allow Parisians to finally open up as a summertime swim spot. They also hope a cleaner river revitalizes the overall environment. The work that went into tackling water quality concerns may be the Games’ biggest legacy for the river snaking through the French capital and arguably for Paris itself. French President Emmanuel Macron claimed victory following the Olympic triathlon tests. But an expert at an environmental group noted that recent efforts are still insufficient to guarantee clean waters. Still, the idea of swimming in the Paris landmark is irresistible to many.

