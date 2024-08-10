Donald Trump’s campaign says its emails were hacked

Former President Donald Trump’s presidential campaign says it has been hacked and is blaming Iranian actors for stealing and distributing sensitive internal documents. The campaign provided no specific evidence of Iran’s involvement, but the claim comes a day after Microsoft issued a report detailing foreign agents’ attempts to interfere in the U.S. campaign in 2024. It cited an instance of an Iranian military intelligence unit in June sending “a spear-phishing email to a high-ranking official of a presidential campaign from a compromised email account of a former senior advisor.” The National Security Council did not immediately respond to a request for comment Saturday by The Associated Press.

