PARIS (AP) — Romania’s Ana Barbosu could replace American Jordan Chiles as the Olympic bronze medalist in gymnastics floor exercise after the International Gymnastics Federation restored Barbosu’s third-place standing. The decision came after the Court of Arbitration for Sport voided an appeal from Chiles’ coach that vaulted her onto the podium.

