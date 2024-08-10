Mexican drug lord ‘El Mayo’ Zambada says he was ambushed and kidnapped before being taken to the US

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican drug lord Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada has said that he was ambushed and kidnapped when he thought he was going to meet the governor of the northern state of Sinaloa. Zambada said in a two-page letter released Saturday by his lawyer that he was taken against his will to the United States. The letter said that fellow drug lord Joaquín Guzmán López asked Zambada to attend a meeting on July 25 with local politicians including Sinaloa governor Rubén Rocha Moya from the ruling party Morena. Rocha’s office didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment on Saturday.

