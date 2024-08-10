No-car Games: Los Angeles Olympic venues will only be accessible by public transportation

PARIS (AP) — The one question Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is repeatedly asked about before her city hosts the 2028 Summer Olympics is traffic. Bass has declared it will be the “no-car games” and venues will only be accessible by public transportation. It will take more than 3,000 buses and LA 2028 organizers will need to bring them in from all over the country. Additionally, Bass wants to collaborate with major Los Angeles businesses to encourage employees to work remotely during a 17-day period to reduce the number of cars on the roads. Bass will receive the Olympic flag from Paris’ mayor during Sunday’s closing ceremony.

