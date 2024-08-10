Turkey suddenly reinstates access to Instagram after more than a week

Istanbul (AP) — Turkey has reinstated access to Instagram after more than a week of being blocked nationwide. The country barred access to Instagram on Aug. 2 without providing a specific reason. Government officials later said the ban was imposed because the social media platform failed to abide by Turkish laws. Turkey’s transportation and infrastructure minister said Saturday that Instagram officials assured Turkey its requests would be met. Abdulkadir Uraloglu said that accounts owned by “terrorist” organizations would be banned and all content promoting such organizations would be removed. He singled out groups including the PKK, or Kurdistan Workers Party, an outlawed group that has waged a decades-long insurgency to establish an autonomous region in southeast Turkey.

