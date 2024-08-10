Walz ‘misspoke’ in 2018 reference to ‘weapons of war, that I carried in war,’ Harris campaign says

PHOENIX (AP) — The Harris presidential campaign says Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz “misspoke” in 2018 in talking about “weapons of war, that I carried in war.” Walz is the Democratic vice presidential candidate. GOP running mate JD Vance and other Republicans started questioning Walz’s military record after Harris named the governor as her running mate on Tuesday. Walz talks in a 2018 video circulated by the Harris campaign about “weapons of war, that I carried in war.” A Harris-Walz campaign spokesperson said in a statement Saturday that Walz misspoke. Walz served 24 years in various Army National Guard units but was never in a combat zone.

