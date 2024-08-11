Breaking community defends b-girl Raygun and is hopeful for return to Olympic program

PARIS (AP) — The sport made its Olympic debut in Paris — it might never be back — and one of the lasting images was the performance of an Australian b-girl known as Raygun who did a “kangaroo dance” and scored zero points. In a show of support Sunday, the head judge of the competition said 36-year-old university professor Rachael Gunn was just trying to be original. And the breaking federation says it has offered mental health support in the wake of online criticism. Breaking — better known as breakdancing — is not on the program for the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.

