Brittney Griner lets tears flow during national anthem after U.S. women win gold
AP Basketball Writer
PARIS (AP) — Brittney Griner knows exactly where her Olympic gold medal is going — right next to her newborn son, Bash. The United States’ 67-66 victory over France in the women’s basketball gold-medal game capped a long road back for Griner. She was sitting in a Russian penal colony two years ago not sure if she would ever play basketball again, let alone in her third Olympics. She had been sentenced to nine years for drug possession and smuggling in Russia. She spent 10 months in jail before being part of a high-profile prisoner exchange. She said she would never play internationally again except with USA Basketball. Now Griner has her third gold medal playing for the U.S.