Former students and colleagues recall high school teachers Tim and Gwen Walz as allies and advocates

MANKATO, Minn. (AP) — When Kamala Harris named Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate, she highlighted his service as a congressman, soldier, teacher and coach. But she also mentioned his support for gay students at Mankato West High School. It was at that school in southern Minnesota where Jacob Reitan says he came out in 1999 while he was a student. He credits teachers Walz and his wife, Gwen, for that decision. Tim Walz was also one of the school’s football coaches when he agreed to serve as an adviser for the Gay-Straight Alliance founded by Reitan. Reitan said their support made him feel safer.

