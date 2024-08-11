Iran’s president proposes an ex-nuclear negotiator as foreign minister. A woman is also on the list

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has proposed former nuclear negotiator Abbas Araghchi as the country’s new foreign minister and named a woman as housing minister. Araghchi, a career diplomat, was a member of the Iranian negotiating team that reached a nuclear deal with world powers in 2015. The deal later collapsed after the United States withdrew, but Pezeshkian has expressed his wish to revive it. If approved by parliament, Farzaneh Sadegh would be the first female minister in more than a decade. It is unclear, however, whether the hard-line-dominated will give her a vote of confidence.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.