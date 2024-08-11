Jury selection to begin for ex-politician accused of killing Las Vegas investigative reporter

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The trial of a Las Vegas-area politician accused of killing an investigative reporter who wrote articles critical of him is taking center stage in Nevada. Jury selection is scheduled to start Monday for the murder trial of Robert Telles, a Democrat who was removed from his elected post as county administrator of estates after his arrest. Telles has pleaded not guilty to murder in the September 2022 stabbing death of reporter Jeff German. Prosecutors say Telles was motivated to kill by articles German wrote about him, and that evidence against Telles is strong. Jurors will be told investigators found Telles’ DNA under German’s fingernails after he died. Telles’ lawyer says Telles intends to testify.

