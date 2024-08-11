Latinos are excited about Harris, but she has work to do to win the crucial voting bloc, experts say

Latino voters and leaders say they are enthusiastic about Kamala Harris as the Democratic presidential nominee, but for her to win their crucial support, they want to know where she stands on issues like the economy, immigration and education. As the nation’s largest minority group, Latinos form a key voting bloc in what’s shaping up to be a tight presidential election. Harris has won the backing of influential Latino groups, and some feel her success hinges on energizing young Latino voters. On Friday, the the country’s oldest Latino civil rights group endorsed Harris, the first time the League of United Latin American Citizens has endorsed a presidential candidate since its founding in 1929.

