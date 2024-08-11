Paris Olympics Memorable Moments: Simone Biles was the star but the spotlight reached many faces

PARIS (AP) — Simone Biles stole the show at the Paris Olympics with a captivating comeback that had everyone watching everything she did both in and out of the gymnasium. All eyes were on Biles as she won four medals, but the spotlight was bright enough to highlight new names, new faces and some unlikely new stars. The Paris Games will be remembered for breathtaking venues, unprecedented accessibility, Snoop Dogg taking a starring role in NBC’s record-smashing coverage and remarkable athletic performances.

