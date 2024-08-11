Summer tourists flock to boardwalks and piers while sticking to their budgets

NEW YORK (AP) — Small businesses along popular vacation destinations like boardwalks and piers in the U.S. say the number of tourists flocking to the waterfront is back to normal, meaning pre-2020 levels. But while affluent tourists are spending freely, lower-income vacationers are sticking to carefully planned-out budgets and buying less on impulse. According to the U.S. Travel Association’s forecast, 2024 tourism volume is expected to top 2019’s numbers for the first time since the pandemic began, with 2.45 billion trips taken. Domestic tourism is rebounding faster than international tourism, according to the USTA.

