Trump reportedly used a slur against Harris in private conversations

Former President Donald Trump reportedly has used a slur often targeted at women to describe Vice President Kamala Harris during at least two private conversations. His campaign denies it. The New York Times cited two people who, on different occasions, heard Trump call Harris by a derogatory term. The people were granted anonymity to describe private discussions. In response, a Trump campaign spokesperson said “that is not language President Trump has used to describe Kamala and it’s not how the campaign would characterize her.” Trump has a history of making derogatory statements about women and his political opponents.

