Bangladesh interim leader Yunus says resignations of officials close to the ousted Hasina are legal

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — The head of Bangladesh’s interim government says the high-profile resignations of authorities close to ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina are legal after student leaders who organized protests against Hasina’s government issued ultimatums for them to quit. Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus told a group of journalists Sunday night that “legally … all the steps were taken.” The chief justice, five justices and central bank governor have all resigned in the past few days, part of a dramatic transformation after weeks of protests against a quota system for government jobs turned into a mass uprising. Hasina resigned and fled to India last week.

