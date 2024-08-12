Democrats launch first paid ad campaign for the Harris-Walz ticket in battleground states

The Democratic National Committee is launching its first round of paid advertising in seven battleground states for the Kamala Harris-Tim Walz campaign. The advertising push spans Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Democrats say more than 70 billboards will be set up along major interstates and highways in the states’ urban areas. Monday’s ad buys come after the pair stumped across many of the battleground states last week as Republican Donald Trump’s running mate JD Vance mirrored their appearances across the country.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.