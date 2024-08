SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Korean American pop star Jay Park is known for many things, including being a rapper and R&B artist, as well as a garlic health drink enthusiast. In an interview with The Associated Press, Park shared details about his music career, business ventures and lifestyle before wrapping up a long-awaited fan meeting over the weekend.

