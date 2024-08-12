North Dakota voters to weigh in again on marijuana legalization

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota voters will decide — again — whether to legalize recreational marijuana in the November general election. Secretary of State Michael Howe’s office says the ballot initiative from the group New Economic Frontier that would legalize recreational marijuana earned enough signatures. Voters rejected previous measures in 2018 and 2022. In 2021, the Republican-led state House of Representatives passed bills to legalize and tax recreational marijuana, but the GOP-majority Senate defeated them. Other states such as Florida and South Dakota are set to vote on legalizing recreational marijuana in November. Twenty-four states, most recently Ohio last year, have legalized recreational marijuana.

