Pakistani mountaineer known for rescue missions dies during descent on Broad Peak

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani officials say a climber climber known for taking part in high-altitude rescue missions died during a descent from one of the country’s tallest mountains. Murad Sadpara, 35, died of a wound sustained when a rock hit him on the 8,047-meter high Broad Peak in the Karakoram Range, said Karrar Haidri, the secretary of the Pakistan Alpine Club. Haidri said Sadpara began the expedition with a Portuguese climber to scale the mountain last week, but the pair had to turn back when Sadpara’s partner fell ill amid harsh weather. He said the team was returning to base camp when the rock hit Sadpara.

