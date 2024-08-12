Pennsylvania man accused of voting in 2 states faces federal charges

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A man faces federal charges that he voted in both Florida and in Pennsylvania in the 2020 presidential election and twice in Pennsylvania during the November 2022 election. The U.S. attorney’s office in Philadelphia said Friday it had filed five charges against 62-year-old Philip Pulley of Huntingdon Valley. They allege he violated federal election law by falsely registering to vote, double voting and engaging in election fraud. Pulley did not have a lawyer listed in court records, and a phone number for him could not be located.

