Russian artist released in swap builds a new life in Germany, now free to marry her partner

KOBLENZ, Germany (AP) — Sasha Skochilenko and Sofya Subbotina are planning to get married. That wasn’t an option in their home country of Russia but is possible now that they live in Germany, where same-sex marriage is permitted. Skochilenko was jailed in Russia for speaking out against the war in Ukraine and was part of a historic East-West prison swap this month. She also protested laws restricting LGBTQ+ rights that have been on the books for over a decade and intensified since the war began. It was part of the Kremlin’s campaign for “traditional values,” fueled by its anti-Western views and close ties to the Russian Orthodox Church.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.