Rexburg launches public survey following failed police station bond

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) — City leadership in Rexburg is looking for feedback from residents on building a new police station after a bond for the proposed building failed to pass in November, despite receiving a majority of the votes.

Because Idaho law requires a "supermajority" of two-thirds for bond approval, the measure fell short of the legal threshold. The city has now launched a public survey to determine how to move forward.

"We're trying to figure out what our options are going forward. Right. And so we want to understand how the residents feel about the bond," said Matthew Nielson, CFO for the city of Rexburg. "They did have concerns, what those concerns are, and how can we address those concerns? Did they have questions that weren't answered? How can we answer those questions?"

The survey is designed specifically for Rexburg residents to help officials understand the disconnect between the majority support and the failure to meet the legal requirement. It asks participants whether they voted in the November election. The city has also included open-ended questions to allow residents to list specific concerns or highlight questions that they feel went unanswered during the initial bond campaign.

"They did have concerns, what those concerns are, and how can we address those concerns? Did they have questions that weren't answered? How can we answer those questions?" explains Nielson.

The survey closes January 18, 2026. City officials plan to present and discuss the results during a City Council meeting scheduled for January 21. While it is currently unclear if the bond will reappear on the next local ballot, the upcoming council meeting will serve as the primary forum for deciding the project's future.

To find that survey, click HERE.