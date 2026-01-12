How lack of snow affects tourist attractions in Southeast Idaho

ISLAND PARK, Idaho (KIFI)– While winter conditions and icy roads are often thought to curb local businesses, the lack of snowfall can have an even greater impact, particularly on Idaho businesses that depend on snow.

Local News 8 spoke with Justin Severson, manager of High Mountain Adventures in Island Park, to see how their business is doing amidst the underwhelming amount of snowfall.

"I won't deny the fact that the lack of snow has shown a little bit of a decline. But with that being said, we still have a lot of the riders that might have come from elsewhere where their rides were canceled. You know, got paired with the fact that we had a lot of early season reservations. Those all came together and we still had a fairly strong season," Severson said.

According to Drought.org, the western United States, including Idaho, is currently in a snow drought. Businesses like ski resorts or motor sports rentals are feeling the effects of a lack of snow.

Snow drought is caused by a combination of warm temperatures and/or low precipitation, according to the American Meteorological Society.

Severson mentioned that he's never seen this little snowfall in Island Park.

"I've been here ten years. I've never seen such little snowfall. Reports from people that have lived here for quite a while, they say it hasn't been [like this] since the 80s," Severson said.