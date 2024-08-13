Filipino gymnast who won 2 Olympic golds in Paris gets hero’s welcome and free buffets for life

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Filipino gymnast Carlos Yulo has flown home to a hero’s welcome after winning two gold medals at the Paris Olympics. Donors have pledged more than $1 million worth of cash and gifts for him including a resort house and free lunch buffets for life. The 24-year-old’s gold medal wins in the men’s floor exercise and vault were the largest victory ever by a Filipino athlete since the Philippines joined the Games a century ago. A celebratory parade for Yulo and the other athletes along Manila’s main streets on Wednesday is expected to draw thousands of people.

