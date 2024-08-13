Georgia officials say Kennedy, 2 others have signatures for presidential ballot as disputes remain

ATLANTA (AP) — Three independent and third-party candidates got one step closer to appearing on Georgia’s presidential ballot on Tuesday. But legal challenges still loom. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says independents Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Cornel West and Claudia De la Cruz of the Party for Socialism and Liberation each collected more than the 7,500 signatures needed to qualify. While Democrats, Republicans and Libertarians have secure places on the Georgia ballot, others can qualify by petition. But Georgia Democrats are legally challenging efforts to place the three candidates and Green Party nominee Jill Stein on Georgia’s ballots. Hearings on the Georgia challenges begin Monday.

