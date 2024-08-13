In Nebraska special session on taxes, some ideas to raise millions in revenue get little attention

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers have begun debate on a special session bill to ease soaring property taxes. The relief would come largely through mid-year budget cuts, caps on school and local government spending and shifts to sales and so-called sin taxes. But likely to be left on the cutting room floor are several bills designed to bring in new revenue. Among them are bills to legalize and collect taxes on marijuana and expanded online gambling. Another would free up an estimated $25 million a year by allowing early parole and alternatives to jail for some offenders. Debate began Tuesday and is expected to continue throughout the week.

