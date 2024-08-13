Plan approved by North Carolina panel to meet prisoner reentry goals

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A panel has laid out specifics designed to bring numerous North Carolina state government agencies together to improve outcomes for prisoners when they are released, leading to reduced recidivism. The Joint Reentry Council created by Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive order in January last week approved a plan to meet more than two dozen objectives by using over 130 different strategies. Cooper’s order also aligned with the goals of a national effort being developed by the Council of State Governments and other groups to promote successful offender integration. More than 18,000 people are released annually from dozens of North Carolina adult correctional facilities.

