Starbucks said Tuesday that CEO Laxman Narasimhan is stepping down after a little more than a year in the job. The Seattle coffee giant said Brian Niccol, the chairman and CEO of Chiptole, will become Starbucks’ chairman and CEO on Sept. 9.

