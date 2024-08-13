What we know about suspected Iranian cyber intrusion in the US presidential race

NEW YORK (AP) — The campaign of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has blamed Iran for a hack it said resulted in sensitive internal documents being stolen and distributed. Over the weekend, the campaign pointed to a recent Microsoft report that said an Iranian group had targeted a presidential campaign with a phishing email. Since then, little other information has come to light about the apparent attack. The FBI will say only that it’s investigating, and Microsoft will not elaborate beyond the report it issued late last week. The federal government also is investigating attempts to infiltrate the Democratic presidential campaign. The apparent cyber intrusions come as intelligence officials have warned that foreign countries are ramping up their efforts to influence this year’s election.

