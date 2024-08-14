‘No concrete leads’ in search for escaped inmate convicted of murder, North Carolina sheriff says

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff says they’ve got “no concrete leads” on the whereabouts of a prisoner serving a life sentence for murder who escaped from a transport van on Tuesday. Ramone Alston fled into nearby woods with handcuffs on after arriving for a medical appointment at a UNC hospital in Hillsborough, North Carolina. Officials says dogs lost his scent. A reward for information leading to Alston’s capture has increased to $35,000. He’s been serving a life sentence for the 2015 murder of 1-year-old Maleah Williams. Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood says “he’s extremely cagey, extremely dangerous, and he has nothing to lose.”

