Russian authorities refuse to open criminal investigation into Navalny’s death, his widow says

Alexei Navalny’s widow Yulia says Russian authorities have refused to open a criminal investigation into the death of her opposition leader husband. Navalny died in February in a remote Arctic prison colony while serving a 19-year sentence on extremism charges that he slammed as politically motivated. Authorities said he became ill after a walk but have otherwise given no details on Navalny’s death. He was Russian President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest political foe and his wife Yulia vowed Thursday to continue investigating his death.

