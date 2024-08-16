Skip to Content
Drivers can use all lanes at the intersection of Hawthorne Road and West Quinn Road

3:28 PM
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – All lanes are open at the intersection of Hawthorne Road and West Quinn Road. The required testing phase of the lights is complete, but crews will continue to monitor the lights and make adjustments as needed. 

The intersection was upgraded with a modernized traffic signal, but also ADA-accessible sidewalks and signals, as well as bike lanes. This improves mobility for vehicles, pedestrians, and bicyclists. 

The intersection used to be a four-way stop, but traffic began to exceed the intersection capacity causing backed-up traffic at peak hours. 

The total estimated cost of the project was $4,090,591. The City of Pocatello paid a 7.34% match and the City of Chubbuck reimbursed the City of Pocatello 25% of that match.

“I am so excited to have this intersection open for drivers in our community,” said Mayor Brian Blad. “This is one of the busiest intersections and this light will make a big difference.”

While the intersection has been open since phase one, utility lines such as gas lines, irrigation lines, power lines, and fiber lines were impacted by the change. 

