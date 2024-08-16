Newlyweds and bride’s mother killed in crash after semitruck overturns in Colorado

DENVER (AP) — A newlywed couple and the bride’s mother were killed in a crash after a semitruck overturned on Interstate 70 west of Denver just days after the wedding. Family members identified the victims as 33-year-old Ruben Rodriguez, 37-year-old Juliana Rodriguez Plata and her mother, Luz Melba Martinez of Colombia. The bride’s father, Carlos Joaquin Plata, and the couple’s 1-year-old son Danny were injured in the crash. An eastbound truck flipped over, spilling its load of large plastic pipes, on both sides of the highway. The groom’s sister-in-law told KMGH-TV the family was traveling to the mountains for a honeymoon vacation after the couple’s wedding the previous Saturday.

