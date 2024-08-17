Skip to Content
Local News 8 is back in Bear Lake County

BEAR LAKE, Idaho (KIFI) – Local News 8 is in Bear Lake County, thanks to our own Todd Kunz setting up the translator - but he wasn’t alone. Todd got some help from his mom. 

We are excited to provide the news to Bear Lake County, and if you aren’t seeing us, you may need to rescan for channels if you have an antenna.

Check your TV user manual for directions on rescanning. If you have lost your user manual, you can Google the model of your TV and find the user manual there. Try to Google ‘user manual for (brand/model of TV).’

