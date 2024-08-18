South Carolina prosecutors plan to seek death penalty in trial of man accused of killing 5

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina prosecutors will seek the death penalty against a man arrested nearly two years ago and accused of fatally shooting five people. News outlets report the 7th Circuit Solicitor’s Office filed a motion last week expressing its plans to seek capital punishment for James Douglas Drayton. Drayton was arrested in October 2022 and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. The victims were found in a home that authorities say was used frequently by people to use drugs. Drayton was arrested in Georgia. No trial date has been set.

