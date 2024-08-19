Pocatello Fire Department credits multi-agency effort, volunteers for quick containment of Michaud fire

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– The Pocatello Fire Department credits the efforts of multiple state and federal agencies and volunteers to quickly contain the Michaud wildfire on Saturday.

The Fort Hall Fire Department initially responded to a wildfire burning near Michaud Creek Road and the Simplot fertilizer plant around 4 p.m.

"We had a tremendous response from agencies all over the area sending resources to help," said Kim Stouse, Community Risk Reduction Specialist for the Pocatello Fire Department. "I really, truly believe that that's the reason that the fire was able to get contained so quickly and to prevent the loss of any structures."

A total of 22 local fire agencies assisted in the containment effort, which lasted until 10 p.m. The fire burned only around 650 acres of the hillside along 1-86 and lasted about six hours.

"I think that's just a testament to the amazing partnerships and support that we have amongst our different agencies," said Stouse. "From the local, the state, and the federal, we had resources showing up on scene from all of them and all willing to help."

A cause of the fire has not been determined.