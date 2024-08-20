Who is Mike Lynch? A look at the British tech tycoon missing from a sunken yacht in Sicily

Tech tycoon Mike Lynch, one of six people missing from a sunken yacht off Sicily, had been trying to move past a Silicon Valley debacle that had tarnished his legacy as an icon of British ingenuity. The 59-year-old Lynch struck gold when he sold Autonomy, a software maker that he founded in 1996, to Hewlett-Packard for $11 billion. But the deal quickly turned into an albatross for him after he was accused of cooking the books to make the sale. The fraud allegations resulted in a criminal trial the culminated in Lynch’s acquittal in June, but he sill faced damages in a civil case that HP mostly won.

