CHALLIS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Custer County Sheriff's Office is looking for 63-year-old Ronald Wayne Jenks. They said Jenks was last seen in the last week of July at Yankee Fork State Park in Challis.

Authorities think he's driving a light gray Dodge Dakota with Idaho plate V41144.

A light gray pickup that looks like the one Ronald Jenks is driving.

If you have any information on Jenks, contact the Custer County Sheriff's Office at (208) 879-2232.