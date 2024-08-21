Idaho State Police investigate a serious injury crash involving a motorcycle

IONA, Idaho (ISP) – Idaho State Police is investigating an injury crash that occurred at 8:21 p.m. on August 20, 2024, on E. Lincoln Road, in Bonneville County.

At 8:21 p.m. Idaho State Police (ISP) troopers responded to a collision involving a black Honda motorcycle driven by a 48-year-old-male with a 40-year-old-female passenger both from Idaho Falls and a white Ford Taurus driven by a juvenile with a 19-year-old-female passenger both from Idaho Falls.

Both occupants of the motorcycle were transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital. Both occupants of the Ford Taurus were wearing seat belts and not transported.

All lanes on E. Lincoln were blocked for approximately four hours.

The crash is still under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

If you witnessed this crash, or have any information regarding it, please call ISP at 208-528-3408