Skip to Content
News

RFK Jr. may be considering ending presidential campaign in favor of Trump

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
MGN
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
By
today at 7:34 PM
Published 7:43 PM

(KIFI) – Robert F. Kennedy Jr.s campaign director, Amaryllis Fox, sent an email to staff thanking them for the work they had done. Moreover, Fox informed the staff that suspending the campaign was under consideration. 

Kennedy’s running mate Nicole Shanahan, told "Impact Theory" podcast's Tom Bilyeu that Kennedy was considering supporting GOP nominee Donald Trump.

While RFK Jr. has not officially quit or responded to any requests for comment, the Democratic National Committee issued a statement saying "desperate men do desperate things.”

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tucker Robertson

Digital Content Director at Local News 8

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content