RFK Jr. may be considering ending presidential campaign in favor of Trump

(KIFI) – Robert F. Kennedy Jr.s campaign director, Amaryllis Fox, sent an email to staff thanking them for the work they had done. Moreover, Fox informed the staff that suspending the campaign was under consideration.

Kennedy’s running mate Nicole Shanahan, told "Impact Theory" podcast's Tom Bilyeu that Kennedy was considering supporting GOP nominee Donald Trump.

While RFK Jr. has not officially quit or responded to any requests for comment, the Democratic National Committee issued a statement saying "desperate men do desperate things.”