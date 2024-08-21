Wackerli Subaru donates school supplies to Dora Erickson Elementary School

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Teachers at Dora Erickson Elementary School in Idaho Falls got a generous donation from Wackerli Subaru Wednesday, August 21.

The school received purple boxes packed with school supplies like glue sticks, markers, stickers, crayons and more. Each box was specifically marked with a specific teacher's name.

Wackerli Subaru adopted classrooms at the school to provide funding for educational resources. These efforts are part of the national 'Subaru Loves Learning' initiative. The principal at Dora Erickson expressed gratitude for the donation that came just in time for the new school year.

"We are so, so thankful for their generosity and their continued support of our school," said Principal Jessi Prince.

According to Adoptaclassroom.org, 92% of teachers have students whose families cannot afford to purchase any school supplies for their children. That's why Wackerli Subaru Donation Coordinator, Chad Mahoney, works to give back to dedicated teachers.

“So, this is the second year we've done it here," Mahoney said. "To see their excitement when they come out and see that they're going to be getting all these school supplies, plus here they're going to be getting additional supplies through Adopt-A-Class, you can almost see the relief in their eyes."

This often requires teachers to purchase these resources using their own money. This donation money came from Wackerli Subaru and Subaru corporate.