Cruise will dispatch some of its trouble-ridden robotaxis to join Uber’s ride-hailing service

Cruise’s trouble-ridden robotaxis are on the road to joining Uber’s ride-hailing service next year as part of a multiyear partnership bringing together two companies that once appeared poised to compete for passengers. The alliance is the latest change in direction for Cruise since its license to provide driverless rides was suspended in October 2023 after one of its robotaxis dragged a jaywalking pedestrian who had been struck by a human-driven vehicle across a darkened San Francisco street. Cruise’s robotaxis are still sidelined in California, but some of its Chevy Bolts are giving autonomous rides in Phoenix and Dallas with humans behind the wheel to take over if something goes wrong.

